CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Knights vs Western Province: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Knights will lock horns against the Western Province in the 19th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth will host this encounter.

The Knights are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have only managed to win a single game out of four and have four points to their name.

They registered their first win of the competition against the Warriors in their previous fixture. Batting first, the Warriors set a target of 171 for the Knights.

Jacques Snyman led the charge with the bat as he scored 90 at the top of the order and helped his side chase down the total with eight balls to spare. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Western Province, on the other hand, are the current table-toppers. They have played four games so far and won them all. They are the only unbeaten side in the competition and have 16 points to their name.

They beat North West comprehensively in their last game. The Western Province scored 164 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to knock over North West on 80 to win the game by 84 runs.

They will be hoping to stay at the top of the table after their game against the Knights on Friday.

Knights vs Western Province Match Details:

Match: Knights vs Western Province, Match 19, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Knights vs Western Province Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line.

The seamers will get some extra bounce off the surface. Expect the strip to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Knights vs Western Province Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Knights vs Western Province Probable XIs

Knights

Gerald Coetzee and Jacques Snyman picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Warriors to 170. CP Klijnhans (67*) and Snyman (90) put up a solid opening stand as it helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), CP Klijnhans, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, Alfred Mothoa

Western Province

Jonathan Bird scored a fifty at the top of the order and contributions from Dane Vilas (31) and Wayne Parnell (33*) helped them post 164 on the board.

Beuran Hendricks and Junaid Dawood picked up four and three wickets respectively as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas (wk), Yaseen Vallie, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (c), Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Basheeru-Deen Walters

Knights vs Western Province Match Prediction

The Knights registered their first win of the competition in their previous fixture whereas the Western Province are unbeaten in the competition so far.

Both will be high in confidence after their previous fixtures and will look to repeat their performances on Friday. The Western Province look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Western Province to win this encounter.

Knights vs Western Province live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

