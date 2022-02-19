CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Lions vs Knights: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Lions will take on the Knights in the 24th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Knights, led by Pite van Biljon, are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points and a disastrous net run rate of -1.510. They come into this game on the back of a six-wicket loss over Western Province on Friday, February 18.

After being put in to bat, the Knights scored 126 for eight. Skipper van Biljon top-scored with a 35-ball knock of 40. Jacques Synman and Patrick Kruger also made useful scores.

Western Province chased down the target in 15.5 overs.

The Lions, led by Malusi Siboto, have already been knocked out of the competition. Having lost five out of their six matches, they will play for pride in their last league game.

They come into this match on the back of a five-wicket loss at the hands of the Warriors.

After being sent in to bat, the Lions scored 142 for six on the back of Reeza Hendricks' 41-ball knock of 61. Dominic Hendricks played a late cameo of 18 off six balls.

The Warriors thereafter tracked down the target with as many as 25 balls to spare.

Lions vs Knights Match Details:

Match: Lions vs Knights, Match 24, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 20, 2022, Thursday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Lions vs Knights Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been good for batting. The bowlers have tasted success as well. Batting second should be the way forward for teams.

The pacers are likely to extract a lot from the surface.

Lions vs Knights Weather Forecast

The playing conditions are set to stay clear with no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be much on the higher side.

Lions vs Knights Probable XIs

Lions

Probable XI

Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Shane Dadswell, Joshua Richards, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Ayavuya Myoli

Knights

Probable XI

CP Klijnhans, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon (c), Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, Alfred Mothoa

Lions vs Knights Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far in the competition. Both teams have strained to garner wins in the tournament.

The chasing team is expected to come up trumps in the next encounter.

Lions vs Knights live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

