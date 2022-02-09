CSA T20 Challenge 2022: North West Dragons vs Knights: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast 

North West Dragons will take on Knights in the seventh match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

North West Dragons won a closely-fought contest against the Lions in their opening game of the competition.

After being asked to bat first, the Dragons’ batters struggled as they only managed to score 136 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to restrict the Lions to 125, winning the game by 11 runs. The Dragons will be looking to carry the winning momentum into the next match.

Knights, on the other hand, lost their first game against the Dolphins. It was a disappointing performance from them and they will look to bounce back.

Batting first, the Knights scored only 128 in their 20 overs. The bowlers were unsuccessful in defending the total and the Knights ultimately lost the game by eight wickets.

North West Dragons vs Knights Match Details:

Match: North West Dragons vs Knights, Match 7, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 10th 2022, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

North West Dragons vs Knights Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a bit on the slower side. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the ball holds a bit on the surface. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling on this surface.

North West Dragons vs Knights Weather Forecast

The conditions on matchday will be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius.

North West Dragons vs Knights Probable XIs

North West Dragons

Duan Jansen (32*) and Nono Pongolo (27*) lower down the order helped them put up a respectable total on the board. Johannes Diseko and Caleb Seleka each scalped a couple of wickets to help their side defend 137, winning the game by 11 runs.

Probable XI

Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn, Dwaine Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh (c & wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesego Senokwane, Nono Pongolo, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Chad Classen

Knights

Raynard van Tonder, opening the batting, top-scored with 38 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them scoring only 128 in their 20 overs. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Dolphins chased down the total in 18 overs.

Probable XI

Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Pite van Biljon (c), Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden

North West Dragons vs Knights Match Prediction

North West Dragons got off to a winning start but the Knights lost their opening game and will look to bounce back in the competition. They have to fire in unison to challenge the Dragons on Thursday.

North West Dragons have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: North West Dragons to win this encounter.

North West Dragons vs Knights live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

