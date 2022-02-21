CSA T20 Challenge 2022, North West vs Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

North West will take on the Titans in the 25th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Titans, led by Theunis de Bruyn, are already through to the semis of the tournament. They now have a chance to finish the league stage as the table-toppers.

The Titans will go into the game on the back of a seven-wicket win over Western Province. After electing to bowl, the Titans restricted the Western Province to 140 for five. Lizaad Williams picked up two wickets for the team. The Titans tracked down the target with three balls left after Quinton de Kock top-scored with a 34-ball knock of 43.

North West, led by Nono Pongolo, on the other hand, have a slim chance of making it through to the playoffs. Placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.140, North West will need to beat the Titans by a huge margin to qualify for the semis.

They will go into the match after a seven-wicket loss to the Dolphins on February 18. After being put in to bat, North West scored only 135 on the back of Nicky van der Bergh's 37-ball 52. Thereafter, the Dolphins chased down the target with eight balls remaining.

North West vs Titans Match Details:

Match: North West vs Titans, Match 25, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 22, 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

North West vs Titans Pitch Report

The pitch in Port Elizabeth has been fairly decent for batting. A high-scoring game thus seems to be on the cards. Bowlers need to be on their toes and won't have much room for complacency. Batting second should be the way forward.

North West vs Titans Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

North West vs Titans Probable XIs

North West

Probable XI

Wesley Marshall, Senuran Muthusamy, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Taheer Isaacs, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo (c), Ndumiso Mvelase, Johannes Diseko, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka

Titans

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Theunis de Bruyn (c), Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

North West vs Titans Match Prediction

The Titans started their campaign with a loss over the Warriors, but are currently on a five-match winning streak. They will go into the next game as the firm favorites.

North West vs Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

