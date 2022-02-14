CSA T20 Challenge 2022, North West vs Western Province: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

North West will take on Western Province in the 16th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

North West have nine points to their name, having won two of their three games so far. After winning their first two games, they lost to the Rocks in their next fixture which was a thriller of a contest.

The Rocks posted 182 on the board after electing to bat first. It was a daunting task ahead of the North West but they were up to it as the game went down to the wire. They eventually finished exactly on 182 to force the game into a Super Over.

However, they failed to hold their nerves in the Super Over as they were handed their first loss in the competition.

Western Province, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have won all three games they have played so far and sit at the top of the table with 12 points to their name. They beat the Lions in their last game.

Bowling first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Lions to 140 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the last over to win the game by five wickets.

North West vs Western Province Match Details:

Match: North West vs Western Province, Match 16, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Tuesday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

North West vs Western Province Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line.

The seamers will get some extra bounce off the surface. Expect the strip to stay true throughout the course of the match.

North West vs Western Province Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Port Elizabeth are expected to range between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there are showers predicted on Tuesday.

North West vs Western Province Probable XIs

North West

Caleb Seleka picked up two wickets as the Rocks set a target of 183 to the North West. Dwaine Pretorius remained unbeaten on 74 as they finished on 183 to force the game into a Super Over.

However, they failed to perform in the Super Over as they suffered a loss.

Probable XI

Wesley Marshall, Nicky van den Bergh (c & wk), Lesego Senokwane, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Senuran Muthusamy, Nono Pongolo, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Chad Classen

Western Province

Beuran Hendricks and Junaid Dawood picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Lions to 140. Tony de Zorzi top-scored with 42 as they chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Probable XI

Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Gavin Kaplan, Yaseen Vallie, Dane Vilas (wk), Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (c), Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters

North West vs Western Province Match Prediction

Both sides have a good balance to their side. North West have won two games out of three whereas the Western Province are unbeaten in the competition. It will be a cracker of a contest on Tuesday when both these sides meet.

Western Province look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Western Province to win this encounter.

North West vs Western Province live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

