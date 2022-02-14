CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Rocks vs Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Rocks will square off against the Lions in the 15th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. St George's Park in Port Elizabeth will host this contest.

The Rocks have played three games so far. They have only managed to win a single game and have four points to their name. After losing their first two games, they beat North West in a Super Over.

Batting first, the Rocks posted 182 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers then tried hard but failed to create inroads with the ball as they only picked up three wickets and the North West side finished their innings on 182.

It went down to the Super Over but the Rocks managed to hold their nerves as they won the game to register their first win of the competition.

The Lions, on the other hand, have also played three games and won one. They also have four points to their name and sit behind the Rocks in the points table due to a lower net run rate.

They faced Western Province in their previous fixture and suffered a loss. After being put in to bat, the Lions struggled a bit as they only managed to score 140 in their 20 overs.

The bowlers then tried hard and even picked up five wickets but failed to defend the total as Western Province chased it down with five balls to spare.

Rocks vs Lions Match Details:

Match: Rocks vs Lions, Match 15, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Rocks vs Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is good for batting. The batters enjoy the surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

We can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Rocks vs Lions Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Port Elizabeth are expected to range between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain predicted for Tuesday. Let’s hope we get a full game.

Rocks vs Lions Probable XIs

Rocks

Skipper Pieter Malan scored 53 at the top of the order as they posted 182 on the board against North West. The bowlers struggled a bit and the game was forced into a Super Over but they held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe

Lions

Mitchell Van Buuren top-scored with 44 as the Lions scored 140 in their 20 overs. The bowlers bowled well and picked up five wickets but they failed to defend the total.

They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in their next fixture.

Probable XI

Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Tshepo Ntuli

Rocks vs Lions Match Prediction

Both sides have managed to win only a single game so far. They will be hoping to be at their absolute best when they face each other on Tuesday. Expect a good contest between bat and ball on Tuesday.

The Rocks have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Rocks to win this encounter.

Rocks vs Lions live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

