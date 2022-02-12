CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Rocks vs North West: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Rocks and North West will lock horns in the 12th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 in what is expected to be a thriller of a contest.

Rocks are having a hard time after the first two games. They have lost both of their opening contests and are at the second-last (7th) position in the points table. They lost their first game by 6 wickets against the Western Province and fell short by just 3 runs against the Titans in their last match. Rocks will be eyeing a good performance in this game to open their account in this tournament.

North West, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches. They are the best team of the tournament and it’s mainly because of the excellent performance by their bowlers. They won the first game by 11 runs and defeated the Kings by 8 wickets in their last match. North West will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.

Rocks vs North West Match Details

Match: Rocks vs North West, Match 12, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 13th 2022, Sunday, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Rocks vs North West Pitch Report

The pitch has been really good for batting in the evening games and expect it to be the same for this match as well. Ball will come on the bat quite nicely and the batters will enjoy their time here. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings total at this venue is 153 runs in domestic T20s.

Rocks vs North West Weather Forecast

Scattered showers are predicted in Port Elizabeth and the match may get interrupted because of that. The temperature will be 24 degree celsius with wind blowing at 24km/h.

Rocks vs North West Probable XIs

Rocks

The Rocks lost a thriller of a game by 3 runs last time they played. Janneman Malan scored 45 runs with Michael Copeland scoring 39. Their bowlers were ineffective. They will look to improve on that.

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Chritsiaan Jonker, Fericso Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe

North West

North West won their last game by 8 wickets. They stopped the Knights for only 94 runs. Johannes Diseko and Senuran Muthusamy picked 2 wickets each. Wesley Marshall scored 43 runs with Heino Kuhn scoring 30.

Probable XI

Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn, Dwaine Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh ( c & wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesego Senekwane, Nono Pongolo, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Chad Classen

Rocks vs North West Match Prediction

North West are at the top of the points table and are in excellent form. They are yet to lose a game in the CSA T20 challenge 2022. Rocks, meanwhile, are struggling and are yet to win a game in the tournament. North West are the clear favorites for this game.

Prediction: North West to win this encounter.

Rocks vs North West Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

