CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Rocks vs Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast 

The CSA T20 Challenge, with the best cricketers from South Africa taking part in the tournament, continues to roll on. The fifth match of the tournament will see the Rocks lock horns with the Titans. Both sides lost their respective opening games and will be looking to get their first points on the board.

The Rocks, after opting to bat first, couldn’t post a formidable total against the Western Province. They were reduced to 47/4 in the eighth over and it was only due to Christiaan Jonker and Ferisco Adams that they managed to reach 142 in 20 overs.

But the score wasn’t enough at all with Richard Levi finding his best form in the very first game. His 67 helped the Province chase down the target in 17 overs with six wickets in hand.

The Titans, on the other hand, conceded 163 runs against the Warriors after opting to bowl first. Wihan Lubbe and Tristan Stubbs each scored a half-century for the Warriors. In response, none of the Titans’ top five, including Quinton de Kock, could make a big score.

Donovan Ferreira took them close with his unbeaten 60 off 40. However, his efforts went in vain with no support from the other end. The Titans could only reach 155 runs in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Both sides struggled with the bat and will have to make sure they put their best foot forward in order to get off the mark in the competition.

Match Details Rocks vs Titans

Match: Rocks vs Titans, Match 5

Date & Time: February 9, 2022; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Weather Report Rocks vs Titans

The weather will mostly be clear in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. There is a very slim chance of rain but it won't threaten the game The temperature will be in the mid-20s during the match.

Pitch Report Rocks vs Titans

The matches that have taken place so far suggest that batting first is the way to go forward. Spinners will continue to play a key role in terms of restricting the batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and a score of around 165-170 seems to be par.

Probable Playing XIs Rocks vs Titans

Rocks

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (C), Cebo Tshiki, Bjorn Fortuin, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Hlomla Hanabe (WK), Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams

Titans

Quinton de Kock (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferriera, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Prediction

Going by the team on paper, the Titans are looking strong and also came close to beating the Warriors in their opening game. The likes of De Kock and Shamsi love to make an impact and can’t be kept out of the game for long.

Prediction: Titans to win this match against Rocks.

