CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Titans vs Rocks: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

﻿The Titans will lock horns against the Rocks in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. This exciting contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Titans finished the league stages at the top of the table. They faced the Dolphins in the first semi-final and defeated them comprehensively to enter the final. The Titans have lost only a single game in the competition so far.

After electing to bowl first, the Titans’ bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Dolphins to 93 in their 20 overs. They picked up eight wickets in the process. Their batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total in the 15th over to win the game by six wickets.

The Rocks, on the other hand, finished the league stages in fourth position, having won four of their total seven games. They beat Western Province in the second semi-final to book a berth in the final against the Titans.

Batting first, the Western Province’s batters struggled a bit as they were knocked over on 118 by the Rocks. The wickets were spread among the Rocks’ bowlers. The top-order batters then led the charge as they chased down the total in the 19th over, to win the game by seven wickets. The Rocks will look to carry forward the winning momentum against the upbeat Titans.

Titans vs Rocks Match Details

Match: Titans vs Rocks, Final, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 27, 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Titans vs Rocks Pitch Report

The pitch at Port Elizabeth is a balanced track. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses and the batters need to be on their toes to counter the spinners. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the spinners to play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Titans vs Rocks Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Titans vs Rocks Probable XIs

Titans

Tabraiz Shamsi picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Junior Dala and Ayabulela Gqamane who finished with two wickets each as they restricted the Dolphins to 93. Dewald Brevis top-scored with 38 as they chased down the modest total in the 15th over.

Probable XI:

Theunis de Bruyn (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala

Rocks

Ziyaad Abrahams starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and helped his side knock over Western Province on 118. Contributions from Janneman Malan (39) and Pieter Malan (57) at the top of the order helped them chase down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI:

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams, Valintine Kitime

Titans vs Rocks Match Prediction

Both sides have won their respective semi-final fixtures comprehensively. The bowlers from both sides were brilliant and will be looking to step up in the final. Expect a fascinating contest between bat and ball on Sunday.

The Titans look a settled unit and fans can expect them to lift the title on Sunday.

Prediction: Titans to win this encounter

Titans vs Rocks live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

