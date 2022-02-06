CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Titans vs Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Titans will take on Warriors in the second game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 on Sunday, February 7. A total of eight teams will compete for the title across three weeks. Two new teams have been added to this edition of the tournament, and all games will be played at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

Titans had a miserable campaign last time, finishing fourth in the points table. They only won two of their five games, and failed to qualify for the knockout stage. Theunis de Bruyn will lead Titans this season. He will hope for a much-improved performance from his team this time around.

Warriors, meanwhile, ended the group stage of the competition last season in third position. They qualified for the knockout stage, but lost to Lions by seven wickets in the playoffs.

Sinethemba Qeshile will lead the side this time, and will look to make it to the final in the upcoming edition of the CSA T20 Challenge.

Titans vs Warriors Match Details

Match: Titans vs Warriors, Match 2, CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Date and Time: February 7 2022, Monday; 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sr George’s Park is good for batting. Batters can hit through the line from the start of their innings. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted on Monday, so a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

Titans

Quinton de Kock (wk), Grant Mokoena, Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen, Donavon Ferreira, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Corbin Bosch.

Warriors

Kyle Jacobs, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk). Matthew Breetzke, Ankhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Lizo Makosi.

Match Prediction

Both teams are missing key players who are out on national duty. So it provides a good opportunity for the others to step up in their absence. However, Titans look a settled unit, so expect them to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Titans to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network,

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar,

