CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Warriors vs Dolphins: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Warriors will take on Dolphins in the eighth match of the CSA T20 challenge 2022. Both teams are looking good after playing a couple of matches apiece, so it promises to be a thrilling contest between the two sides.

Both Warriors and Dolphins have won one of their two games thus far. Dolphins are in third position due to a better net run rate, while Warriors are in sixth. Warriors won their first match by eight runs against Titans, but were beaten by seven wickets in their next game by Western Province. Dolphins, meanwhile, won their first game by eight wickets against Knights, and lost their second one against Lions by eight runs.

Both teams are coming off losses in their last matches, so they will look to get back to winning ways.

Warriors vs Dolphins Match Details

Match: Warriors vs Dolphins, Match 9, CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, Saturday; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George’s Park has traditionally been a good wicket for batters, but it has been on the slower side this tournament, especially in day games. Spinners should get some assistance off the pitch, so batters will have to play watchfully. The average first-innings score here is 153 runs in domestic T20 games.

Weather Forecast

It could be a partly cloudy day at Port Elizabeth with the temperature likely to be 25-27 degrees Celsius during game time. It could be quite humid at around 70% humidity.

Probable XIs

Warriors

Warriors scored 163 runs, batting first in their last game. Wihan Lubbe scored 69 runs and Lesiba Ngoepe 36. However, they lost by seven wickets. Mthiwekhaya Nabe picked up two wickets.

Probable XI

Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk), Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Tiaan van Vuuren, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Dolphins

Dolphins lost their last game by eight runs. Their bowlers did a decent job, with Jason Smith and Ruan de Swardt picking up three wickets apiece. Chasing 159, they fell short by eight runs, though. Jason Smith scored 39, Khaya Zondo 35 and Grant Roelofsen 34.

Probable XI

Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Ruan de Swardt, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Odirile Modimokoane, Ottinel Baartman.

Match Prediction

Both Warriors and Dolphins won their first match and lost their second. Both look equally balanced, and will look to win this game.

Dolphins have some very big names from the South African national team, so they are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Dolphins to win this game.

Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

