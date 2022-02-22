CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Warriors vs North West Dragons: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Warriors will square off against the North West Dragons in the 28th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. This will be the last game of the league stage and it will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Warriors are placed in the bottom half of the table. They have won only two out of their six games and have eight points to their name. They faced the Lions in their last game and defeated them convincingly.

After electing to bowl first, the Warriors' bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Lions to 142. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total in the 16th over to win the game by five wickets.

The North West Dragons have also only managed to win two of their total six games. They have nine points under their belt. They lost to the Titans in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Dragons' bowlers struggled a bit as the Titans posted 167 on the board, losing four wickets. The North West Dragons' batters then tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by 33 runs.

Warriors vs North West Dragons Match Details:

Match: Warriors vs North West Dragons, Match 28, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Wednesday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Warriors vs North West Dragons Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat.

The surface will assist spinners as the ball will grip on the surface.

Warriors vs North West Dragons Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted and we expect a full game to be played.

Warriors vs North West Dragons Probable XIs

Warriors

Tsepo Ndwandwa and Lizo Makhosi picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Lions to 142. Wihan Lubbe scored 46 at the top of the order and Lesiba Ngoepe remained unbeaten on 38 to take his side across the line in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk), Dane Paterson, Akhona Mnyaka, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lizo Makhosi

North West Dragons

Senuran Muthusamy picked up two wickets but lacked support from the other bowlers as the Titans scored 167 in their 20 overs. Lesego Senokwane top scored with 31 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them falling short by 33 runs.

Probable XI

Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn, Lesego Senokwane, Nicky van den Bergh (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Nono Pongolo, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen

Warriors vs North West Dragons Match Prediction

The Warriors beat the Lions comprehensively in their last game whereas the North West Dragons lost to the Titans in their previous fixture. The Dragons need to be on their toes while facing the Warriors in the upcoming clash.

The Warriors look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Warriors to win this encounter.

Warriors vs North West Dragons live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

