CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Warriors vs Rocks: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Warriors will take on the Rocks in the 18th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Warriors, captained by Sinethemba Qeshile, are yet to find their feet in the tournament. Having lost three out of four games, they are placed seventh in the points table. They are on a three-match losing streak and lost to the Knights by nine wickets in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, the Warriors scored 170 on the back of Tristan Stubbs' 35-ball knock of 65. But the Knights chased the target down in 18.4 overs. Jacques Synman scored 90 runs off 52 balls and he was well supported by CP Klijnhans, who made 67 off 54.

The Rocks, led by Pieter Malan, also have had a topsy-turvy run in the championship, although they are placed third. After two losses in a row, they got over the line in the Super Over contest against North West. But a 44-run win over the Lions should give them confidence.

After being put in to bat, the Rocks scored 160 for four after skipper Malan scored a 48-ball 71 with the help of five fours and four sixes. Thereafter, the Rocks bowled the Lions out for 116 in 17.2 overs. Shaun von Berg picked up three wickets for the Rocks.

Warriors vs Rocks Match Details:

Match: Warriors vs Rocks, Match 18, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, Thursday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Warriors vs Rocks Pitch Report

The pitch in Port Elizabeth has been a sporting one so far in the tournament. The batters have been able to play shots on the up, but the bowlers haven't returned empty-handed either. Winning the toss and batting second should be the preferred option for teams.

Titans vs Lions Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain during match time. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celeius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Warriors vs Rocks Probable XIs

Warriors

Probable XI

Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk), Kyle Jacobs, Stefan Tait, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka

Rocks

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Ferisco Adams, Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Hardus Viljoen, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe

Warriors vs Rocks Match Prediction

The Rocks have had their travails in the championship, but a win in their previous game should keep them in good stead. The Rocks are slight favorites to win their upcoming contest against the Warriors.

Warriors vs Rocks live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

