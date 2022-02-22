CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Western Province vs Dolphins: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Western Province will take on the Dolphins in the 27th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth will host this encounter.

Western Province have played six games so far, winning five of them, bagging 20 points in the process. Their unbeaten streak came to an end in their last game against the Titans.

After being asked to bat first, the Western Province batters struggled throughout their innings as they only managed to score 140 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but failed to hold their nerves in the end as the Titans chased down the total with three balls to spare.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, have won three of their six games, accumulating 12 points so far. They suffered a loss against the Rocks in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Dolphins’ bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Rocks to 119, picking up nine wickets in the process. The batters then failed to adapt to the conditions as they scored only 111 runs in their 20 overs, falling short by eight runs.

Western Province vs Dolphins Match Details:

Match: Western Province vs Dolphins, Match 27, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 23rd 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Western Province vs Dolphins Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a bit slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface, assisting spinners from both sides. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Western Province vs Dolphins Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Western Province vs Dolphins Probable XIs

Western Province

Contributions from Dane Vilas (60*) and Tony de Zorzi (45) helped them post 140 on the board against the Titans. The bowlers tried hard and picked up three wickets but failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas (wk), George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters

Dolphins

Eathan Bosch and Prenelan Subrayen picked up three and two wickets respectively. There weren’t any significant partnerships as they fell short by eight runs.

Probable XI

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Jason Smith, Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo

Western Province vs Dolphins Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. Western Province will look to get back to winning ways whereas the Dolphins will be eager to stay in contention for a spot in the knockout stages.

Western Province have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Western Province to win this encounter.

Western Province vs Dolphins live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Andile Phehlukwayo to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far