CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Western Province vs Rocks: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The CSA T20 Challenge 2022 will kick off on February 7. Due to Covid concerns, all the games of the upcoming edition will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. A total of eight teams will participate in the league, with matches to be played in a round-robin format. The final is scheduled to take place on February 27.

The opening game of the competition sees Western Province lock horns against the Rocks at St George’s Park. Both sides will be participating in the CSA T20 Challenge for the first time.

Western Province will be led by Wayne Parnell. The likes of Tony de Zorzi, George Linde and Beuran Hendricks will ply their trade for the Western Province. They will miss the services of Zubayr Hamza and Kyle Verreynne, who have been selected in the South African Test squad for the tour of New Zealand. Parnell will be hoping to get off to a winning start to the competition.

Rocks, on the other hand, have a number of young players on their side. Pieter Malan has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin and Hardus Viljoen are the players to look forward to in the Rocks side. They will look to kick off the tournament on a positive note.

Western Province vs Rocks Match Details:

Match: Western Province vs Rocks, Match 1, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 7th 2022, Monday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Western Province vs Rocks Pitch Report

The pitch at Sr George’s Park is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The new-ball bowlers might get some lateral movement early in the innings.

Western Province vs Rocks Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Western Province vs Rocks Probable XIs

Western Province

Probable XI

Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Richard Levi, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Dane Vilas (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Wayne Parnell (c), Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Aviwe Mgijima

Rocks

Probable XI

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Valintine Kitime, Ferisco Adams, Zakhele Qwabe, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams

Western Province vs Rocks Match Prediction

Both sides have exciting young players on their side who will be looking to grab any opportunity that comes their way. Expect a cracking game to kick start the competition.

Western Province have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Western Province to win this encounter.

Western Province vs Rocks live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

