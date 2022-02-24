CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Western Province vs Rocks: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 sees Western Province take on the Rocks at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Western Province finished the league stages in the second position. They won five of their total seven games and earned 22 points. In their last league game, they suffered a heavy loss against the Dolphins.

Bowling first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Dolphins side to 148 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they were bundled out on 83 to lose the game by 65 runs.

They will look to turn the tables around in their semi-final clash against the Rocks.

The Rocks, meanwhile, finished fourth in the points table with 17 points to their name. They have also won four of their total seven games. They lost to the Knights in their last league fixture. It was a close-fought contest.

Batting first, the Knights posted 164 on the board. The Rocks picked up six wickets in the process. The batters then stepped up and looked on course to chase down the total but it went down to the wire and they failed to hold their nerves as they fell short by three runs.

They will look to be at their best in the second semi-final on Friday.

Western Province vs Rocks Match Details:

Match: Western Province vs Rocks, Semi-Final 2, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, Friday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Western Province vs Rocks Pitch Report

The pitch at Port Elizabeth will assist spinners. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses and the batters need to be on their toes to counter the spinners.

Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Western Province vs Rocks Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Western Province vs Rocks Probable XIs

Western Province

George Linde and Aviwe Mgijima picked up two wickets each as it helped them restrict the Dolphins to 148. Only four batters managed to get into double digits as they were bundled out on 83 to lose the game by 65 runs.

Probable XI

Richard Levi, Daniel Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas (wk), Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Wayne Parnell (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood

Rocks

Ziyaad Abrahams picked up a fifer as the Knights could only score 164 in their 20 overs. Skipper Pieter Malan (60*) and Clyde Fortuin (46) tried hard but failed to get their side across the line as they fell agonizingly short by three runs.

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Valintine Kitime, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams

Western Province vs Rocks Match Prediction

Western Province suffered a heavy loss against the Dolphins in their last game. The Rocks, meanwhile, lost to the Knights in a thriller of a contest. Both sides will have to be at their absolute best when they face each other in the second semi-final on Friday.

The Rocks look a settled unit and expect them to progress to the final by beating Western Province in the second semi-final.

Prediction: Rocks to win this encounter.

Western Province vs Rocks live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Pieter Malan to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far