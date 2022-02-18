CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Western Province vs Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Western Province will take on the Titans in the 21st match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Western Province, led by Dane Vilas, have been exceptional in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having won all five of their matches, they are sitting pretty on top of the points table. The Western Province's net run rate of 1.811 is also the best among the eight participating teams.

They will go into the game on the back of a six-wicket win over the Knights. After fielding first, the Province restricted the Knights to 126 for eight, with Junaid Dawood picking up three wickets. The Western Province chased the target down in 15.5 overs.

The Titans, captained by Theunis de Bruyn, haven't had the worst of campaigns either. They are placed second in the points table and are on a four-match winning streak. The Titans will go into the next match after a seven-wicket victory over the Lions on Thursday.

After electing to bat, the Lions scored 148 for the loss of six wickets. Reeza Hendricks top-scored for them with a 37-ball knock of 41. Thereafter, skipper De Bruyn scored an unbeaten 51-ball 63 and helped the Titans chase down 152 with 11 balls to spare.

Western Province vs Titans Match Details:

Match: Western Province vs Titans, Match 21, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Western Province vs Titans Pitch Report

With the pitch in Port Elizabeth being fairly sporting so far, an exciting game seems to be on the cards. Batting second should be the way forward. The batters need to get their eyes in before going for their shots.

Western Province vs Titans Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be warm and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Western Province vs Titans Probable XIs

Western Province

Probable XI

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas (wk), George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (c), Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters

Titans

Probable XI

Theunis de Bruyn (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Western Province vs Titans Match Prediction

Both the Titans and Western Province are on a roll in the tournament. Both also have power-packed batting lineups. Hence, the chasing team has a fair chance of winning their next encounter in Port Elizabeth.

Western Province vs Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

