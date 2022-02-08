CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Western Province vs Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The fifth match of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge will see the Western Province lock horns against the Warriors. Both teams started their campaign with a win over their respective opponents and it will all be about carrying the momentum for them.

The Western Province was clinical in the game against the Rocks. They initially restricted the Rocks to a modest total of 142 runs thanks to economic spells from George Linde and Junaid Dawood.

The chase was then led by opener Richard Levi, who slammed 67 runs off just 39 deliveries. The middle-order did a good job of finishing the game in just 17 overs.

The Warriors, on the other hand, kept their nerve in a relatively close game, registering a win by 8 runs. After being invited to bat first, Breetzke and Wihan Lubbe added 65 runs for the opening wicket. But the real impetus to the innings was given by Tristan Stubbs smashing 51 off 27 with a four and four sixes which propelled them to 163 in their 20 overs.

It proved just about enough for them as they denied a spirited effort from Donovan Ferreira. He threatened to win the game for the Titans, single-handedly scoring 60 from 40 balls. But Dane Paterson didn’t let the lower-order hang around with him and eventually the Warriors restricted them to just 155 to win their opening game.

Match Details Western Province vs Warriors

Match: Western Province vs Warriors, Match 5

Date & Time: February 9, 2022; 6 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Weather Report Western Province vs Warriors

There is no chance of rain hindering the proceedings at all in Port Elizabeth during this game. The skies will be clear and the temperature will hover around 24-25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report Western Province vs Warriors

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch will be on the slower side a bit and we expect the slow bowlers to make an impact yet again. However, the batters will be able to score runs if they spend time. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Probable Playing XIs Western Province vs Warriors

Western Province

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Dane Vilas (WK), George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (C), Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Junaid Dawood.

Warriors

Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Tiaan van Vuuren, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Nabe.

Match Prediction Western Province vs Warriors

This is expected to be a close game with spinners dominating proceedings. The Western Province has better slow bowlers who can control the proceedings and also bat a little deeper compared to the Warriors.

Prediction: Western Province to win the match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

