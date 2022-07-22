CSG vs ITT Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

﻿The Chepauk Super Gillies will take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 25th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this clash.

The Chepauk Super Gillies have played six games so far and won four of those. They have eight points to their name and will be playing their last group game against the Tamizhans. They faced the Salem Spartans in their last game and defeated them comprehensively.

Bowling first, the Super Gillies bowled brilliantly and restricted the Spartans to 113/6 at the end of 20 overs. The batters stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 15th over with seven wickets in hand.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have won three games and lost as many so far. They need a win in their last game to stand a chance of qualifying to the playoffs. They beat the Madurai Panthers in their previous fixture to stay alive in the competition.

After being asked to bat first, the Tamizhans only managed to score 129 in their 20 overs. The bowlers stepped up and bowled beautifully to knock over the Panthers on 76 to win the game comprehensively 53 runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in action in the 2022 TNPL (Image Courtesy: Times24 TV)

The Chepauk Super Gillies have turned the tables around. They lost their first two games but have won the next four games and are in a solid position to qualify to the playoffs. They will be eager to keep performing in a similar fashion and finish the group stages on a high and qualify to the knockout stages of the competition to defend their title.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are placed mid-table and need to win their final group game to stay in contention for top-four finish. They will be riding with confidence after their win over the Panthers and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. It will be a test of nerves for both sides as both require a win to qualify to the playoffs. The Chepauk Super Gillies look like a settled unit as compared to the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to win tonight’s TNPL fixture.

