CSG vs SMP Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) are set to lock horns in Match No.18 of the TNPL 2023 on Monday, June 26. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Super Gillies, led by Narayan Jagadeesan, are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.485. They started their campaign with two wins on the trot against Salem Spartans and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

But three losses on the bounce have made life tough for them. They lost to table-toppers Nellai Royal Kings by eight wickets in their previous match. After opting to bat first, the Super Gillies put up a decent score of 159 for the loss of seven wickets.

Skipper Baba Aparajith led from the front and scored 79 runs off 51 balls with the help of five sixes and four fours. However, Arun Karthik notched an unbeaten 104 to take the Royal Kings home with seven balls to spare.

The Panthers, captained by Hari Nishanth, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.734. After losing to Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons, they registered their first win by beating Salem Spartans by seven wickets.

Gurjapneet Singh became the Player of the Match after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-15-3. After being asked to chase down 99, the Panthers romped home with seven overs to spare.

TNPL 2023, CSG vs SMP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Super Gillies?

The Super Gillies will be desperate to make a comeback and get their campaign back on track after losing three matches in a row. The Panthers also found their rhythm. The team batting second should come up trumps since both CSG and SMP have strong batting units.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this TNPL 2023 match.

