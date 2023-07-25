CTSA vs HH Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) and Harare Hurricanes (HH) are set to face off in Match No. 14 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Tuesday, July 25. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Samp Army, led by Parthiv Patel, are sitting on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.781 thanks to wins in four out of five matches. They started their campaign after losing to Craig Ervine’s Durban Qalandars by eight runs.

But since then, they have won four matches in a row and have been in stupendous form. The Samp Army defeated the Qalandars by four wickets in their previous match. After being put in to field first, they restricted their opponents to 91 for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs.

Karim Janat was the pick of their bowlers with two wickets for 17 runs. The Samp Army chased down the target with one over to spare. Janat also played a crucial role with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 48 off 17 balls with two fours and five sixes.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have struggled to get going. They are placed fourth with four points from five matches. The Hurricanes will be low on confidence after losing to the Bulawayo Braves by seven wickets in their last outing.

Zim Afro T10 2023, CTSA vs HH Prediction: Can the Samp Army beat the Hurricanes?

The Samp Army have been in excellent rhythm of late, having won four matches in a row. They will be looking to tighten their grip on the top spot in the points table.

The Hurricanes will not find it easy and the Samp Army will go into their next match as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the CTSA vs HH match? Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) Harare Hurricanes (HH) 0 votes