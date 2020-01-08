Cumilla Warriors vs Khulna Tigers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Can Khulna Tigers seal their place in the playoffs?

With an aim of securing their place in the next round of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20, Khulna Tigers will look to crush the Cumilla Warriors when they lock horns with each other in match number 40 of the tournament.

The two teams had met each other on 8th January 2020 where the Tigers defeated their rivals by 34 runs. This win had helped the Khulna-based franchise to move an inch closer to the playoffs. They now have 12 points from 10 matches whereas the Warriors hold the fifth position with 10 points in 11 matches.

The Dawid Malan-led side have a small chance of making it to the playoffs but they can keep themselves alive in the competition by recording a big win in the upcoming match. The Warriors' fans would expect the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Stiaan van Zyl to bring their A-game to the table. Also, Sabbir Rahman would look to continue his fine form against the Tigers.

On the other side, Khulna Tigers would rest their hopes on the South African duo of Rilee Rossouw and Robbie Frylinck, who played a match-winning role for them in the last match. Also, the local stars would try to play their best cricket because they are just one good performance away from reaching the playoffs.

Here are the telecast details for this match.

Cumilla Warriors vs Khulna Tigers venue, date, and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date: 9th January 2020

Start Time: 7:00 PM (Local Time), 6:30 PM IST

How, when, and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Upul Tharanga.

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam