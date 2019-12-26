Cumilla Warriors vs Rajshahi Royals: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Dawid Malan had scored a century against Rajshahi Royals

In a rematch of the Chattogram leg's last match, Cumilla Warriors will battle the Rajshahi Royals in match number 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The two teams had met a few days ago where Rajshahi won the match by 7 wickets despite Dawid Malan's hundred.

The victory helped the Royals take the second position on the standings with 8 points in 5 matches. On the other side, the Warriors fell to the fifth position with just 4 points in 6 games. This will be a must-win encounter for the Cumilla-based franchise because another loss would diminish their chances of making it to the next round.

Cumilla Warriors will rest their hopes on the shoulders of Malan once again because he has been their biggest star of the tournament. Besides, the duo of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sabbir Rahman will have to support their English teammate in the batting department. On the bowling front, Warriors will expect Al-Amin Hossain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to continue their fine form.

Skipper Andre Russell had helped the Royals from the front in their last game. He scalped 2 wickets with the ball and then scored 20 runs off 7 balls to drive his team home. Also, top order batsman Afif Hossain played an incredible knock of 76 runs. Hence, Royals will look to repeat the same performance once again.

The following are the telecast details for this BPL 2019-20 match.

Cumilla Warriors vs Rajshahi Royals venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 28th December, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM (Local Time); 1:00 PM IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony.

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam.