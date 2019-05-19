CWC 2019: Bravo, Pollard named in Windies' list of standby players

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 498 // 19 May 2019, 15:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dwayne Bravo

What’s the story?

Cricket West Indies have announced their list of reserve players for the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England. The list includes the names of ace all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Bravo and Pollard have been away from international cricket for many years and were consequently left out of the preliminary 15-man World Cup squad.

They were named by the selection committee as one of the two reserve players among the total amount of 10.

The heart of the matter

Kieron Pollard played his last ODI back in 2016 against Pakistan whereas Dwayne Bravo played his last ODI back in 2014, against India. Bravo had been added in the reserve players list despite the fact that he had retired from international cricket in October 2018.

Speaking on the reserve players, the Interim Chairman of Selectors, Robert Haynes commented:

The selection of players in the reserve list is to truly cover our bases and guarantee we have a decent parity in the pool of players that can be chosen if substitutions are required. We think the range of abilities in this pool is solid with a decent mix of experience and upcoming youthful players who can be prepared to contribute when required.

West Indies World Cup Squad:

Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen.

Reserve player list:

Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Khary Pierre.

What’s next?

West Indies will take on Australia, South Africa and New Zealand in the three warm up fixtures ahead of the World Cup. The extra warm-up fixture against Australia has been added to allow players who took part in the IPL to have some game time in English conditions.

They begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 31th May.