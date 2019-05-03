×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: Squad overview, probable XI, fixtures and venues of Australia

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
182   //    03 May 2019, 11:56 IST

Australia
Australia

When it comes to the Cricket World Cup, there has been a clear domination of the Kangaroos. Australia has won the tournament 5 times - most by any team in history. The cup first reached Australia in 1987, under Allan Border. Between 1999 and 2007, the Aussies kept it with them thrice, once under Steve Waugh and twice under Ricky Ponting. Michael Clarke then won the World Cup once again in 2015, increasing the tally to five.

The Australian team will now be flying to England with no dreams less than winning the cup. They would be determined to repeat the heroics and defend the title. Reviewing the confident performances recently, it should be admitted that the Men in Yellow possesses the firepower to win the title.

The team under Aaron Finch is walking into the World Cup after two consecutive series victories. They clean swept the Pakistan series 5-0 and registered a 3-2 win against India in India. Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins were star performers in these series. The 15-member squad that was announced last month had some unfair omissions. Peter Handscomb, who had fair outings recently, couldn't find a place in the squad.

Australia's World Cup squad has David Warner and skipper Finch to open the innings. The middle order will be well boosted with the in-form Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. Marcus Stoinis is expected to take up the finisher role in aid with Alex Carey wearing the gloves. Shaun Marsh will be a backup option into the middle order.

The current champions will have five pacers in the teamsheet - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. The spinners with the group are Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon. They will be supported by Glenn Maxwell with his part-time spin spells.

Probable Playing XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (c), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

Key Players

David Warner will have a crucial role to play in Australia's World Cup campaign this edition. The left-handed batsman is making a comeback to international cricket after a suspension. Therefore, he will want to prove himself again. Warner has been in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL and will be expecting to repeat the same in the national colours.

Mitchell Starc will be the pivotal player with the ball. In the fast and swinging conditions of England, Starc will have the perfect opportunity to repeat the heroics from the previous years. The 29-year old will open the bowling and will be relied on for crucial breakthroughs throughout the innings.

Fixtures & Venues

Australia vs Afghanistan - Briston County Ground, Bristol (1 June)

Advertisement

Australia vs West Indies - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (6 June)

Australia vs India - The Oval, London (9 June)

Australia vs Pakistan - County Ground, Taunton (12 June)

Australia vs Sri Lanka - The Oval, London (15 June)

Australia vs Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (20 June)

Australia vs England - Lord's, London (25 June)

Australia vs New Zealand - Lord's, London (29 June)

Australia vs South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester (6 July)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Warner Mitchell Starc ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest Playing XI of all 10 teams
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One selection error made by each team
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Top 5 teams in the tournament on the basis of batting strength
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One brave selection call by each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 perfect preparation for Australia ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Opinion: How Australia can make do without Steve Smith at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: ICC announces the list of umpires and match referees
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Analyzing Australia's ODI squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 key players for Australia 
RELATED STORY
Injury scare for India, new jersey unveiled and more - Cricket News Today, 1st March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us