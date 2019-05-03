CWC 2019: Squad overview, probable XI, fixtures and venues of Australia

Australia

When it comes to the Cricket World Cup, there has been a clear domination of the Kangaroos. Australia has won the tournament 5 times - most by any team in history. The cup first reached Australia in 1987, under Allan Border. Between 1999 and 2007, the Aussies kept it with them thrice, once under Steve Waugh and twice under Ricky Ponting. Michael Clarke then won the World Cup once again in 2015, increasing the tally to five.

The Australian team will now be flying to England with no dreams less than winning the cup. They would be determined to repeat the heroics and defend the title. Reviewing the confident performances recently, it should be admitted that the Men in Yellow possesses the firepower to win the title.

The team under Aaron Finch is walking into the World Cup after two consecutive series victories. They clean swept the Pakistan series 5-0 and registered a 3-2 win against India in India. Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins were star performers in these series. The 15-member squad that was announced last month had some unfair omissions. Peter Handscomb, who had fair outings recently, couldn't find a place in the squad.

Australia's World Cup squad has David Warner and skipper Finch to open the innings. The middle order will be well boosted with the in-form Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. Marcus Stoinis is expected to take up the finisher role in aid with Alex Carey wearing the gloves. Shaun Marsh will be a backup option into the middle order.

The current champions will have five pacers in the teamsheet - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. The spinners with the group are Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon. They will be supported by Glenn Maxwell with his part-time spin spells.

Probable Playing XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (c), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

Key Players

David Warner will have a crucial role to play in Australia's World Cup campaign this edition. The left-handed batsman is making a comeback to international cricket after a suspension. Therefore, he will want to prove himself again. Warner has been in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL and will be expecting to repeat the same in the national colours.

Mitchell Starc will be the pivotal player with the ball. In the fast and swinging conditions of England, Starc will have the perfect opportunity to repeat the heroics from the previous years. The 29-year old will open the bowling and will be relied on for crucial breakthroughs throughout the innings.

Fixtures & Venues

Australia vs Afghanistan - Briston County Ground, Bristol (1 June)

Australia vs West Indies - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (6 June)

Australia vs India - The Oval, London (9 June)

Australia vs Pakistan - County Ground, Taunton (12 June)

Australia vs Sri Lanka - The Oval, London (15 June)

Australia vs Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (20 June)

Australia vs England - Lord's, London (25 June)

Australia vs New Zealand - Lord's, London (29 June)

Australia vs South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester (6 July)