CWC 2019: West Indies announces vice-captain of the team

What's the story?

West Indies have announced their deputy skipper for the upcoming mega-event of cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They had earlier made their World Cup squad official on 24th April where they had named Jason Holder as the team's captain.

Today, the Caribbean team revealed that the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle will play the role of Holder's deputy in the 2019 World Cup.

The background

Gayle has represented West Indies in 103 Tests, 289 ODIs, and 58 T20Is in his vast international career. The big hitter has also captained his national team in 90 international matches. Apart from that, he has also been regularly playing league cricket worldwide which makes him one of the most experienced players of the modern era.

The heart of the matter

With all the numbers mentioned ahead, it was always going to be an easy choice for the West Indies selectors to pick Gayle as the team's vice captain. Gayle said that being a senior player of the team, it was his responsibility to support the captain Jason Holder and his fellow teammates at the World Cup.

The new vice-captain of the Windies team said that,

"It is always an honour to represent the West Indies in any format, and this World Cup for me is special. As a senior player, it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team. This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations, and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies."

What's next?

West Indies are currently playing a tri-series in Ireland with Bangladesh as the third team. The former world champions will kick off their 2019 World Cup campaign versus Pakistan on 31 May.