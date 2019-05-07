×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: West Indies announces vice-captain of the team 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
811   //    07 May 2019, 18:07 IST

West Indies v Pakistan - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014
West Indies v Pakistan - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014

What's the story?

West Indies have announced their deputy skipper for the upcoming mega-event of cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They had earlier made their World Cup squad official on 24th April where they had named Jason Holder as the team's captain.

Today, the Caribbean team revealed that the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle will play the role of Holder's deputy in the 2019 World Cup.

The background

Gayle has represented West Indies in 103 Tests, 289 ODIs, and 58 T20Is in his vast international career. The big hitter has also captained his national team in 90 international matches. Apart from that, he has also been regularly playing league cricket worldwide which makes him one of the most experienced players of the modern era.

The heart of the matter

With all the numbers mentioned ahead, it was always going to be an easy choice for the West Indies selectors to pick Gayle as the team's vice captain. Gayle said that being a senior player of the team, it was his responsibility to support the captain Jason Holder and his fellow teammates at the World Cup.

The new vice-captain of the Windies team said that,

"It is always an honour to represent the West Indies in any format, and this World Cup for me is special. As a senior player, it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team. This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations, and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies."

Also Read: West Indies announce 15-man squad for the World Cup

What's next?

West Indies are currently playing a tri-series in Ireland with Bangladesh as the third team. The former world champions will kick off their 2019 World Cup campaign versus Pakistan on 31 May.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Chris Gayle Jason Holder ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
West Indies: Bringing joy back to cricket before the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Classy stroke-makers on show in a high voltage West Indies vs Pakistan Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
West Indies Cricket: Too many questions, too little time
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing West Indies' squad
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The champions slump to first World Cup defeat
RELATED STORY
ICC World cup 2019: 3 reasons why West Indies can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Five teams who would want to give a player a fitting farewell
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Kiwis stunned by Clive Lloyd's pyrotechnics 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975: Pakistan vs West Indies - The dramatic last-wicket stand
RELATED STORY
The 'Windies' are back with a bang and can't be taken light ahead of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us