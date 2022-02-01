CWG 2022: Final list for cricket at Birmingham 2022 confirmed as Sri Lanka become 8th side to qualify for the T20 tournament

Cricket has become the first sport to complete its line-up for the upcoming Commonwealth Games which are set to take place in Birmingham later this year.

On Monday, Sri Lanka was confirmed as the eighth side to participate in the Women's T20 tournament during a joint announcement by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGT).

The announcement came after the island nation won the Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur last week. Their participation was subsequently ratified by the CGF.

Speaking to the media during the joint announcement, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said:

“It’s good to have finalised the identity of the teams participating in the Commonwealth Games. We will have eight of the best teams competing for the gold and I am sure we will get to watch a highly competitive tournament.''

“The Commonwealth Games are an important part of the women’s calendar over the next year. It is a huge opportunity for us to take cricket beyond the traditional strongholds and give more people around the world the chance to enjoy the game.” he added.

The upcoming edition of the Commonwealth Games will see as many as 4500 athletes from 72 nations compete for glory in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.

Cricket set to make a return to the Commonwealth Games after 24 years

The 2022 edition of CWG will be a historic event for the game as it will be the first time since 1998 that the sport will make its presence at the coveted games.

It was last part of the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur 1998 where Shaun Pollock's South Africa defeated Steve Waugh's Australian team to claim the gold medal.

Sri Lanka has joined the likes of Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Barbados as the 8th team gunning for glory this July.

Dame Louise Martin, president of the CFG, said:

“Cricket is a sport synonymous with the Commonwealth. We are so excited to have it back in the Games for the first time since the men’s 50 over competition at Kuala Lumpur in 1998."

“The debut of women’s T20 cricket will be a historic moment and a wonderful showcase of women’s sport across the world.” he added.

The eight teams will be divided in two groups during the league stage with Australia, India, Barbados and Pakistan forming group A and New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts England being in the other.

The T20 tournament will get underway on July 29 with a battle between the 2020 T20 World Cup finalists Australia and India.

The bronze and gold medal matches are scheduled to take place on August 07.

