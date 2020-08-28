Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 27 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 saw its fourth day of league stage action on August 27, with three matches played on the day. The final seven group matches would be played over the next couple of days to decide the four teams who would make it through to the semi-finals.

Riyaan CC are sitting atop the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 after the fourth day of the league phase. They have 10 points in their kitty, courtesy of wins in five of their six matches so far, and are one of the two teams to have already qualified for the knockout stage.

Nicosia Tigers CC is the other team to have already made it through to the semi-finals. They have emerged as the victors in four of their six matches and occupy the second spot in the points table with 8 points to their name.

Cyprus Eagles CTL, who had a rest day yesterday, are placed third in the points table with 6 points in their bag. A victory in any of their four remaining matches would guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC is the other team to have won a match in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. Their solitary victory came against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC but they have been on the receiving end in all their clashes against the teams occupying the top three spots in the table.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC, who were also not seen in action on August 27, are yet to register a win in the tournament and are placed last with no points to their credit.

Riyaan CC and Nicosia Tigers CC have already made it through to the knockout stage and Cyprus Eagles CTL also likely to make the grade. The final semi-final spot could be decided by the first match of August 28 between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the fourth day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Roman Mazumder of Nicosia Tigers CC is the highest run-scorer so far in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has amassed 234 runs in the six matches he has played, with his 80-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament. Mazumder also has an excellent strike rate of 210.81 and has struck 29 fours and 12 maximums.

Atta Ullah of Riyaan CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 190 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 64-run inning as his top score. Ullah has scored his runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 243.59 and has smashed 14 fours apart from 18 hits over the ropes.

Sibtal Hassnain, another player from Riyaan CC, is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 187 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 72 as his highest score. Hassnain has an impressive strike rate of 201.07 and has struck 10 fours and 19 sixes, the most by any batsman in the league to date.

With two more days of group stage matches and the knockout encounters yet to be played, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shoaib Ahmad of Riyaan CC is perched at the top of the highest wicket-takers list after the fourth day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scalped 10 wickets in the six matches he has played. Ahmad's spell of 5/14 is the only five-wicket haul in the tournament so far, and he has an acceptable economy rate of 8.50.

Sibtal Hassnain, Munnah Rahman and Saurav Ahmed are the second-highest wicket-takers, with 6 wickets each. Hassnain of Riyaan CC occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior average of 7.16 compared to the other two bowlers.

Hassnain, who has a best bowling effort of 2/5, has an exceptional economy rate of just 4.30. Rahman and Ahmed, both from Nicosia XI Fighters CC, have been quite expensive with economy rates of 12.00 and 12.40 respectively. The former has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort while the latter has returned best figures of 2/14.

Although Shoaib Ahmad is way ahead in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, the others could still catch him, with a significant number of matches still to be played.