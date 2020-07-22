Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 21 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 is at the halfway point of the group stage action. Each of the five teams has faced the other teams once and would be playing against each other one more time over the next couple of days.

Punjab Lions CC are sitting pretty at the top of the table, with eight points in their kitty. They have defeated each of the other teams and are almost assured of a place in the semi-finals.

Cyprus Moufflons CC occupy the second spot in the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They have 6 points to their name, courtesy wins against Amdocs CC, Nicosia Tigers CC and Limassol Gladiators CC, with their only loss coming against Punjab Lions CC. They are also in prime position to make it through to the knockout rounds.

Nicosia Tigers CC, Amdocs CC and Limassol Gladiators CC have 2 points each and are placed in that order in the points table based on net run rate. While Nicosia Tigers CC defeated Amdocs CC, they were at the receiving end in their other three matches.

Amdocs CC registered their only win against Limassol Gladiators CC while the latter got the better of Nicosia Tigers CC for their solitary victory. With Punjab Lions CC and Cyprus Moufflons CC almost certain to make it through to the semi-finals of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, the other three teams would be fighting it out for the remaining two knockout berths.

Following are the team standings at the halfway stage of the group matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Gursewak Singh of Cyprus Moufflons CC is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has amassed 114 runs in the three matches he has played with an 86-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 196.55 and include 7 fours and 11 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament.

Swaroop Pattanaik of Amdocs CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 97 runs to his name. He has a best knock of 50 runs and has a slightly lower strike rate of 179.63. Although he has struck 14 fours, the most in the league so far, he has been able to send the ball over the ropes on only 3 occasions.

Mangala Gunasekara of Punjab Lions CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 96 runs in the three matches he has played while being dismissed only once in the tournament. Gunasekara has an unbeaten 50-run knock as his highest score, with his runs coming at an outstanding strike rate of 240.00 and comprising 8 fours and 9 sixes.

With ten more matches to be played in the group stage followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ravi Kumar of Cyprus Moufflons CC has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has taken 6 wickets in the four matches he has played with a best effort of 3/8. Kumar also has an exceptional economy rate of 4.25.

Waqas Akhtar of Punjab Lions CC and Waqar Ali of Cyprus Moufflons CC are the second most successful bowlers with 4 wickets each. The former occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 7.50.

Akhtar claimed all his four scalps in a sensation spell of 4/17, the best figures of the tournament so far. But he has been slightly on the expensive side with an economy rate of 8.80.

Ali has a best bowling effort of 3/12 and has been quite economical, conceding just 6.85 runs per over.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would have plenty of opportunities to overhaul Ravi Kumar at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.