Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 22 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 had the first day of action on July 22 as per the revised schedule after Limassol Gladiators CC were removed from the tournament. The four teams are supposed to play each other twice with the top three qualifying for the knockout stage.

Punjab Lions CC are sitting pretty at the top of the table, with six points in their kitty. They have defeated each of the other three teams and are the front-runners to qualify for the all-important finals, with the league toppers getting a direct entry to the title decider.

Cyprus Moufflons CC occupy the second spot in the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They have 4 points to their name, courtesy wins against Amdocs CC and Nicosia Tigers CC, with their only loss coming against Punjab Lions CC. They are almost certain to make it through to the eliminator but could also challenge Punjab Lions CC for the direct final's berth.

Nicosia Tigers CC and Amdocs CC are yet to register a win, both the teams having been on the receiving end of their clashes against Punjab Lions CC and Cyprus Moufflons CC.

Nicosia Tigers CC is placed at the third spot in the points table due to their superior net run rate. The couple of encounters between these two sides could prove crucial, with the team finishing third in the league phase qualifying for the eliminator and the fourth-placed team getting knocked out of the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the first day of the revised group matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Advertisement

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Kulwinder Singh of Punjab Lions CC is the highest run-scorer so far of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, which includes the matches played before the revision of the schedule. He has amassed 211 runs in the seven matches he has played with an unbeaten 87-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 285.13 and include 9 fours and 26 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament.

Mangala Gunasekara, another player from Punjab Lions CC, occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 209 runs to his name. He has been dismissed just twice in the tournament and has an unbeaten 63 runs as his top score. Gunasekara has also scored at an excellent strike rate of 245.88 and has struck 19 fours and 18 sixes.

Gursewak Singh of Cyprus Moufflons CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 161 runs in the six matches he has played with a best knock of 86 runs. Although he has struck 13 fours and 11 sixes, he has been slightly on the slower side with a strike rate of 157.84.

With seven more matches to be played in the group stage followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Waqas Akhtar of Punjab Lions CC has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, considering all the matches that have been played so far. He has 10 wickets to his name including a sensation spell of 4/17, the best figures of the tournament so far. Akhtar also has a decent economy rate of 7.30 and is the only bowler to have taken two 3-wicket hauls so far.

Ravi Kumar of Cyprus Moufflons CC occupies the second spot on the list with 7 scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 3/8 along with an acceptable economy rate of 8.42.

Shabbi Ul Hassan of Nicosia Tigers CC and Waqar Ali of Cyprus Moufflons CC are the third most successful bowlers with 6 wickets each. The former is placed third on the list due to his superior strike rate of 10.00. Hassan has 2/17 as his best figures and has been a little expensive, having conceded 9.20 runs per over.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would have plenty of opportunities to overhaul Waqas Akhtar at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.