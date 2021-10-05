Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details 

Cyprus will host Estonia and the Isle of Man in the T20I tri-series starting on October 6. Each team will play the other team twice, with a total of four matches in the Cyprus T20I Cup 2021.

The nation that finishes atop the points table will take home the trophy. Cyprus will start the series as clear favorites, having defeated Estonia by four and eight wickets respectively on October 5 in a two-match T20I series.

The hosts are familiar with the pitch conditions and will fancy their chances of winning the competition. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi will host all six fixtures between October 6-8, with two matches scheduled to take place each day.

Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Wednesday, October 6

Cyprus vs Isle of Man, 12:30 PM

Estonia vs Isle of Man, 4:30 PM

Thursday, October 7

Cyprus vs Isle of Man, 12:30 PM

Cyprus vs Estonia, 4:30 PM

Friday, October 8

Cyprus vs Estonia, 12:30 PM

Estonia vs Isle of Man, 4:30 PM

Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Live Streaming Details

No matches from the competition will be streamed/telecast for fans in India.

Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Squads

Cyprus

Michalis Kyriacou (c), Waqar Ali, Qasim Anwar, Scott Austin, Iftekar Jaman, BLCS Kumara, Roman Mazumder, Yasir Mehmood, Sachithra Pathirana (wk), Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gurpratap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari.

Estonia

Marko Vaik (c & wk), Tim Cross, Timothy Filer, Stuart Hook, Maidul Islam, Habib Khan, Ali Masood, Saqib Naveed, Murali Obili, Moshiur Rahman, Ashish Rana, Ali Raza, Malcolm Sedgwick, Ashraful Shuvo, Ayush Ummat, Kalle Vislapuu.

Isle of Man

Matthew Ansell (c), Edward Beard, George Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Jacob Butler, Fraser Clarke, Josh Clough, Carl Hartmann (wk), Dollin Jansen, Nathan Knights, Chris Langford, Adam McAuley, Conor Smith, Alex Stokoe, Edward Walker.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar