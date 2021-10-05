Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Match 1, Cyprus vs Isle of Man - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The 2021 Cyprus T20I Cup kicks off on October 06. The teams participating in this Tri-Series are Cyprus, Estonia, and the Isle of Man. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi in Cyprus will host all the games of the tri-series.

The Cyprus side will be led by Michalis Kyriacou. The hosts have the winning momentum behind them as they defeated Estonia in a bilateral T20I series the other day. They will be eager to keep performing in the same way in the upcoming tri-series.

The Isle of Man side will be playing its first T20I on October 06. The responsibility of leading the side has been handed to Matthew Ansell.

The Isle of Man side has several young players who will be eager to grab their opportunities and showcase their talent.

Match Details

Match: Cyprus vs Isle of Man, Match No.1, Cyprus T20I Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 06, 2021, Wednesday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Happy Valley Ground, Episkopi

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi is very good for batting. Teams chasing have won the last couple of encounters played at this venue. So expect captains to opt to bowl first if they win the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus

The Cyprus side were good with the bat in their bilateral series against Estonia. The batters did their job of chasing down totals and winning games.

Predicted XI: Gurpratap Singh, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Michalis Kyriacou (c), Sachithra Pathirana (wk), Yasir Mehmood, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Qasim Anwar

Isle of Man

The Isle of Man side will be playing its first T20I. It will be a historic moment for the nation, and they will be looking to kick off the tournament with a win.

Predicted XI: Matthew Ansell (c), Edward Beard, George Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Carl Hartmann (wk), Dollin Jansen, Nathan Knights, Adam McAuley, Conor Smith, Edward Walker

Match Prediction

The Cyprus side have the winning momentum behind them and will look to carry it forward. The Isle of Man will be playing their first game, and it will be important for them to hold their nerves on Wednesday.

Expect Cyprus to come out on top against the Isle of Man in the opening game of the Cyprus T20I Cup 2021.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Arjun Panchadar