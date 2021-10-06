Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Match 2, Estonia vs Isle of Man - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Estonia will lock horns against the Isle of Man in the second match of the Cyprus T20I Cup. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi, Cyprus will host this game.

Estonia recently competed against Cyprus in a bilateral T20I series. It was a poor performance from the Estonian side as they suffered defeats in both games of the series. On the bright side, Maidul Islam and Habib Khan were good with the bat for the Estonian team.

Habib finished as the highest scorer with 62 runs and also picked up three wickets in the series. Ali Masood picked up four wickets, finishing as the side’s highest wicket-taker.

The Estonian side were good in brief spells of play but failed to hold their nerves in pressure situations. The batters need to step up in the Cyprus T20I Cup to contribute to the team’s progress.

The Isle of Man side, on the other hand, will be playing only their second international game. Matthew Ansell is the captain of the side and will hope to lead by example. The young players must grab the rare opportunities that come their way. Wednesday's game has all the makings of a good contest.

Match Details

Match: Estonia vs Isle of Man, Match No.2, Cyprus T20I Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 6th 2021, Wednesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Happy Valley Ground, Episkopi

Weather Report

The temperature on Wednesday will range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain, and the skies will remain clear throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi is good for batting. However, the batters need to be cautious at the start of their innings. Once set, they can hit the ball through the line.

Predicted Playing XIs

Estonia

After suffering a loss in the bilateral T20I series against Cyprus, the Estonian side will be looking to turn the tables around. Maidul Islam and Habib Khan contributed with the bat, but the other batters need to step up to go all the way in the Cyprus T20I Cup.

Predicted XI: Ali Masood, Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, Timothy Filer, Marko Vaik (c & wk), Ayush Ummat, Ali Raza, Murali Obili, Malcolm Sedgwick, Ashraful Shuvo, Saqib Naveed

Isle of Man

The Isle of Man side will feature in the series for the first time. The young players will be eager to grab the opportunity that has come their way.

Predicted XI: Matthew Ansell (c), Edward Beard, George Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Carl Hartmann (wk), Dollin Jansen, Nathan Knights, Adam McAuley, Conor Smith, Edward Walker

Match Prediction

The Estonian side suffered a loss in the bilateral T20I series against Cyprus. They quickly need to get back to the drawing board and turn the tables around. The Isle of Man will be playing only their second international game and will look to be at their best on Wednesday.

Estonia’s experience will come in handy and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top against the Isle of Man on Wednesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Parimal Dagdee