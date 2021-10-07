Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Match 3, Cyprus vs Isle of Man - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Cyprus will meet the Isle of Man for the second time in the Cyprus T20I Cup 2021 on Wednesday (October 7).

Losing the tournament opener to the Isle of Man, the hosts have had a rather forgettable start to the Cyprus T20I Cup. They will be looking to bounce back and redeem themselves.

The Isle of Man have won both their fixtures heading into this encounter. After winning their previous face-off against the hosts, they will want to replicate a similar performance.

Match Details

Match: Cyprus vs Isle of Man, Match 3, Cyprus T20I Cup 2021

Date: October 7th, 2021, Wednesday

Time: 10:00 am IST

Venue: Happy Valley Ground, Episkopi

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi is known to favor the batters. The wicket is expected to play the same throughout the game. Teams winning the toss prefer to chase on this surface. The bowlers need to hit a consistent line and length to be economical and inflict breakthroughs.

Predicted Playing XI

Cyprus

The Cyprus outfit were dominant with the bat in their bilateral series against Estonia. The batters did well, chasing down the targets comfortably in both face-offs. The hosts look forward to putting up similar performances and expect similar results.

Predicted XI

Gurpratap Singh, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Michalis Kyriacou (c), Sachithra Pathirana (wk), Yasir Mehmood, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Qasim Anwar

Isle of Man

Playing their first T20I, Isle of Man weren’t bogged down by the big occasion. Having won both their matches so far, they have the winning momentum and will hope to replicate similar performances throughout the series

Playing XI

Matthew Ansell (c), Edward Beard, George Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Carl Hartmann (wk), Dollin Jansen, Nathan Knights, Adam McAuley, Conor Smith, Edward Walker

Match Prediction

Cyprus are a strong side but lost their season opener against the Isle of Man. Despite being overwhelmed in the previous encounter, Cyprus are expected to finish on top in this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

