Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Match 4, Cyprus vs Estonia - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Cyprus will take on Estonia in Match No. 4 of the Cyprus T20 Cup at the Happy Valley Ground at Episkopi in Cyprus.

Having lost the tournament opener to the Isle of Man, the hosts have had a rather forgettable start to their campaign. Despite beating Estonia in the recently-concluded T20I series, Cyprus failed to carry their form into this tri-series. However, they will look to bounce back, having had the wood over the Estonian outfit recently.

Estonia have faced a similar outcome in their tournament opener. Having lost to Cyprus in the recently-concluded T20I series, they will be eyeing a shot at redemption. The Estonian bowlers will need to be at the top of their game if they aspire to beat a quality Cyprus side.

Match Details

Match: Cyprus vs Estonia, Match 4, Cyprus T20I Cup 2021

Date : October 7, 2021, Wednesday

Time: 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Happy Valley Ground, Episkopi

Weather Report

Skies are expected to be clear throughout the course of the game. Temperatures are likely to be moderate, ranging between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi is known to be batting-friendly. The wicket is not expected to change much throughout the course of the game. The captain who wins the toss will look to chase on this surface. The bowlers need to be consistent with their line and length to be effective on this surface.

Predicted Playing XI

Cyprus

The Cyprus outfit were dominant with the bat in their bilateral series against Estonia. The batters did well, chasing down the targets comfortably in both the face-offs. The hosts will look forward to putting up a similar performance.

Predicted XI

Gurpratap Singh, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Michalis Kyriacou (c), Sachithra Pathirana (wk), Yasir Mehmood, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Qasim Anwar

Estonia

The Estonian outfit will be looking to turn things around in the upcoming clash. Maidul Islam and Habib Khan contributed with the bat in their last face-off, but the other players need to chip in if they aspire to advance further in the Cyprus T20I Cup.

Predicted XI

Ali Masood, Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, Timothy Filer, Marko Vaik (c & wk), Ayush Ummat, Ali Raza, Murali Obili, Malcolm Sedgwick, Ashraful Shuvo, Saqib Naveed

Match Prediction

Cyprus are expected to finish on top in this encounter. They have been clinical with the bat, but a serious bowling performance from the Estonian outfit could see them struggle briefly.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee