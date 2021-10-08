Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Match 6, Isle of Man vs Estonia - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Isle of Man will take on Estonia in the fifth match of the Cyprus T20 Cup at the Happy Valley Ground at Episkopi in Cyprus on Friday.

The Isle of Man have exceeded expectations, winning all their matches thus far in the tournament. Beating the formidable hosts twice in two matches, they haven't got bogged down despite playing their maiden T20I tournament. They will look forward to continue this form and winning momentum in their upcoming games.

Estonia, unlike their opponents, have had a rather disappointing start to their T20I Cup campaign. After losing to Cyprus in the recently concluded T20I series, they are still awaiting their first win in this tournament. They will need to put in clinical performances in all departments if they aspire to beat an on-song Isle of Man outfit.

Match Details

Match: Isle of Man vs Estonia, Match 6, Cyprus T20I Cup 2021

Date: October 8th 2021, Wednesday.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Happy Valley Ground, Episkopi,

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny on matchday. The temperature is expected to be moderate, ranging between 17 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi is expected to be a batting-friendly one. The surface is not expected to change much throughout the game. Teams have looked to chase on this surface. Bowlers will need to be consistent with their lines and lengths, though.

Predicted Playing XIs

Estonia

After suffering a disheartening defeat in the bilateral T20I series against Cyprus, Estonia will look to turn things around and get their first win of the tournament. All their players need to chip in if they aspire to advance further in the Cyprus T20I Cup. They have failed to register a single win so far in the tournament, so they need to get off the mark soon.

Predicted XI: Ali Masood, Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, Timothy Filer, Marko Vaik (c & wk), Ayush Ummat, Ali Raza, Murali Obili, Malcolm Sedgwick, Ashraful Shuvo, Saqib Naveed.

Isle of Man

Playing their first T20i, the side from the Isle of Man weren't bogged down by the big occasion. Having won both their matches so far, they have the winning momentum behind them, and will hope to replicate similar performances throughout the tournament.

Playing XI: Matthew Ansell (c), Edward Beard, George Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Carl Hartmann (wk), Dollin Jansen, Nathan Knights, Adam McAuley, Conor Smith, Edward Walker.

Match Prediction

The side from the Isle of Man seems to have hit a purple patch, having beaten the hosts twice in two encounters. Having beaten Estonia in their previous match, they are the favourites to emerge victorious in this game too.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Bhargav