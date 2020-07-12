×
Czech T10 Super Series 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table for Championship Weekend until July 11 (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Czech T10 Super Series Championship Weekend after Day 1.
  • While Prague Barbarians Vandals are out of the reckoning, the other 3 teams would be fighting it out to emerge as the group toppers.
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 12 Jul 2020, 09:43 IST
ECN Czech T10 Super Series

The Czech T10 Super Series Championship Weekend has reached the decisive phase with the overall winners to be crowned today. All the four teams have played two encounters each on July 11, with their final group stage encounters scheduled for today.

The last two group stage matches would be followed by the eliminator between the second and third-placed teams in the points table. The winner of that clash will take on the group toppers in the all-important final to decide the championship winners.

Prague Spartans Vanguards are in the prime position to top the group and qualify for the finals of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020. Having defeated Bohemian CC and Brno Rangers in their first two league encounters, they would be up against the supposedly weaker Prague Barbarians Vandals in their final group match. A win in this clash would assure them of a place in the all-important final.

Bohemian CC and Brno Rangers have 2 points each with both having registered a win against Prague Barbarians Vandals while losing their respective encounters against Prague Spartans Vanguards. They would be facing each other in the second match of the day, which might prove to be a dress rehearsal for the eliminator unless Prague Barbarians Vandals cause a major upset by beating the Prague Spartans Vanguards.

Prague Barbarians Vandals are eliminated from the race for a spot in the knockout matches of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 after having lost both their first two matches against Bohemian CC and Brno Rangers. They would be playing for pride against the Prague Spartans Vanguards in the first match of the day.

Following is the points table of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend after the first day of the league stage matches.

Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend Points Table
Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend - Highest run-scorers
Kranthi Venkataswamy of Prague Spartans Vanguards is the top run-getter after the first day of action in the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend. He has smashed 107 runs in the two matches, with a 63-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 214.00 and include 11 fours and 7 sixes.

Divyendra Singh of Prague Barbarians Vandals is second on the list of highest run-getters. He has scored a total of 69 runs in the two matches so far with 39 as his highest score. Singh has been relatively more circumspect with a strike rate of 138.00, although he has struck 8 fours and 2 maximums.

Satyajit Sengupta of Prague Spartans Vanguards occupies the third spot on this list. With 59 runs to his credit, he is the only player other than his teammate Venkataswamy to have struck a half-century. He has a 51-run knock as his highest score with his runs coming at an impressive strike rate of 173.52.

With four matches to be played today and one of the teams supposed to play three matches on the day, any of the other players could leapfrog the top three to emerge as the top run-scorer of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend.

Most Wickets

Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend - Highest wicket-takers
Honey Gori of Prague Barbarians Vandals is among five bowlers who have taken 3 wickets on the opening day of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend. He is placed at the top of the list due to his superior average of 8.00. Gori has a best bowling effort of 2/4 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.00.

Sabawoon Davizi, another bowler from Prague Barbarians Vandals, occupies the second spot in the highest wicket-takers list. All his wickets came in the same match during a spell of 3/16 and he is one of the three bowlers to have taken a 3-wicket haul on the first day.

Rahat Ali of Brno Rangers is third on the list of highest wicket-takers. All his 3 wickets came in the match against Prague Barbarians Vandals with his figures reading 3/14. He has not been too expensive as well with an economy rate of 8.25.

Satyajit Sengupta of Prague Spartans Vanguards and Somsuvro Basu of Brno Rangers are the other bowlers with 3 scalps to their credit.

With Prague Barbarians Vandals having only one match to be played today, all the other bowlers would stand a good opportunity to surpass Gori and Davizi in the highest wicket-takers list of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Championship Weekend.

Published 12 Jul 2020, 09:43 IST
ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Bohemian CC Prague Spartans Vanguards
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
