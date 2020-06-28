×
Czech T10 Super Series 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table for Group 3 until June 27 (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 after Day 1.
  • The winners of the Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Mobilizers clash would be facing Prague CC Rooks in the final encounter.
Kartik Iyer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 28 Jun 2020, 09:37 IST
ECN Czech T10 Super Series
The Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 has reached the decisive phase. With all the four teams having played two encounters each on 27th June, their final group stage encounters are scheduled for today.

The last two group stage matches would be followed by the playoff for the 3rd place and then the all-important final clash to identify the group toppers. All the four teams would thereby be playing two matches each today.

The Prague CC Rooks are the group toppers and have confirmed their spot in the final, having won both their matches. They would be facing Budejovice Barracudas CC in their last group stage clash, with the latter out of the reckoning for a final spot having lost both their matches so far.

The Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Mobilizers would be facing each other in the first match of the day. With both the teams having registered a win each, the winner of this clash would qualify for the finals while the other team would have to settle for the 3rd place playoff match.

Following is the points table of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 after the first day of the league stage matches.

Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 Points Table
Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 - Top run-scorers
Sabawoon Davizi of Prague Barbarians Vandals is the top run-getter after the first day of action in the Czech T10 Super Series Group 3. The opening batsman has amassed 56 runs and is the only player to have scored a half-century so far, although he was dismissed for a duck in the second encounter.

Kushal Mendon of Prague CC Rooks is second on the list of highest run-getters. He has scored a total of 40 runs in the two matches so far and has been a consistent performer for the Rooks. His highest score is an unbeaten 21 and his runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 166.66.

Aakash Parmar, another batsman from Prague CC Rooks, occupies the third spot in this list. With 39 runs to his credit, he is just a run behind his teammate Mendon. The most impressive part of his batting has been his strike rate of 205.26. All but 5 of his runs have come in boundaries and with 5 sixes to his name, he holds the record for most maximums after the first day.

With each of the teams scheduled to play a couple of matches on 28th June, all the batsmen would be in contention to leapfrog Davizi and emerge as the top run-scorer of Group 3 of the Czech T10 Super Series.

Most Wickets

Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 - Highest wicket-takers
Rohit Deshmoyni of Prague CC Rooks is the top wicket-taker of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 3 after the first day of action. The all-rounder has accounted for 5 wickets in the two matches so far, with a best bowling effort of 3/7.

Ashutosh Arya of Prague Spartans Mobilizers is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 4 wickets to his name. Although he played both the matches, he got an opportunity to bowl only in the second match where he returned extraordinary figures of 4/5. With an economy rate of just 2.5, he would be one of the bowlers to watch out for on the second day.

Sagar Madhireddy of Prague Barbarians Vandals, who also has 4 scalps to his credit, occupies the third spot in this list. He is ranked above Vignesh Kumar of Prague Spartans Mobilizers because of a superior average of 6.25. Madhireddy also has a much better economy rate of 6.25 while Kumar has been rather expensive, having conceded an average of 11 runs per over.

All the bowlers would have an opportunity to finish on top of the wicket-taking chart, with each of the four teams scheduled to play a couple of matches on 28th June.

Published 28 Jun 2020, 09:37 IST
ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Prague CC Rooks Prague Barbarians Vandals
