D20 Emirates League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the D20 Emirates League will commence on December 6. A total of six teams will compete in the tournament, and will meet each other twice in the group stage.

The final is staged for December 24. All 30 group stage matches of the D20 Emirates League, as well as the semi-final and the final, will take place at the same venue. The organizing committee has decided to host the D20 Emirates League at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said:

“Following on from our successful hosting of the Emirates D10 tournament during July and August of this year, it is my pleasure to announce that the Emirates Cricket Board has finalised a domestic D20 (20-over) tournament. This initiative is an integral step in promoting and developing the sport in the UAE.”

The six teams in the D20 Emirates League are ECB Blues, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Team Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Fujairah Pacific Ventures. These are the same six teams that took part in the D10 Emirates League as well.

D20 Emirates League 2020 Fixtures & Match Timings (All times are in IST)

December 6, Sunday

ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi at 2:30 PM

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI at 6:30 PM

Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi at 6:30 PMat 6:30 PMat 6:30 PM

December 7, Monday

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure at 2:30 PM

Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI at 6:30 PM

ECB Blues vs Dubai Pulse Secure at 10:30 PM

December 11, Friday

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi at 2:30 PM

Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues at 6:30 PM

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Team Abu Dhabi at 10:30 PM

December 12, Saturday

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Team Abu Dhabi at 2:30 PM

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues at 6:30 PM

Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure at 10:30 PM

December 15, Tuesday

ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI at 2:30 PM

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond at 6:30 PM

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure at 10:30 PM

December 16, Wednesday

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Team Abu Dhabi at 2:30 PM

Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues at 6:30 PM

Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond at 10:30 PM

December 17, Thursday

ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures at 2:30 PM

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond at 6:30 PM

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures at 10:30 PM

December 20, Sunday

Team Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures at 2:30 PM

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues at 6:30 PM

Team Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure at 10:30 PM

December 21, Monday

ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi at 2:30 PM

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajman Alubond at 6:30 PM

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures at 10:30 PM

December 22, Tuesday

ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond at 2:30 PM

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI at 6:30 PM

Ajman Alubond vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures at 10:30 PM

December 23, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC (D20 Emirates League 1st Semi-Final) at 5:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (D20 Emirates League 2nd Semi-Final) at 9:30 PM

December 24, Thursday

TBC vs TBC (D20 Emirates League Final) at 7:30 PM

D20 Emirates League 2020 Live Streaming Details

The D20 Emirates League 2020 will be streamed on the FanCode app and website for fans in India.

D20 Emirates League 2020 Full Squads

Team Abu Dhabi

Aaryan Madani, Ben Willgoss, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Kai Smith, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo, Osama Hasan Shah, Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Soorya Sathish and Surjith Manohardas.

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah, Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

Dubai Pulse Secure

Adnaan Khan, Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Madhav, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh, Syed Haider Shah and Tahir Latif.

ECB Blues

Adhitya Shetty, Ali Shan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq ur Rehman, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rizwan CP, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Waheed Ahmad and Zahoor Khan.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandy Sandeep, Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota, Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.