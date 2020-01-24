Dale Steyn shuts a Twitter user who wished the pacer was banned for life

Steyn knows how to give it back, both on and off the field

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada was recently handed a one-match ban for celebrating Joe Root’s dismissal in a way which is against the spirit of the game by ICC. Rabada bowled Root out with a quicker ball and then ferociously celebrated the dismissal.

ICC found him guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and fined him 15% of his match fee. This was the pacer’s fourth demerit point in a 24-month period, which amounted to a one-match ban.

A lot of people, including former cricketers, argued that ICC had been too harsh on Rabada. In the wake of the debate, a Twitter user shared a video of Dale Steyn celebrating Rohit Sharma’s wicket and claimed that if he were the ICC, he would have banned Steyn for life.

Steyn did not fail to notice the tweet, and replied with a clarification – “Nothing wrong here. Didn’t charge the batter, maintained my line, celebrated like a champion. Don’t ask for fast and nasty then keyboard abuse when the mongrel comes out.”

Currently, South Africa are trailing the four-match Test series 2-1 at home and with Rabada out of the game, they will have to come up with a concrete plan to be able to level the series.