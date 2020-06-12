Dale Steyn tweets about three robbery attempts at his house in last week

Dale Steyn revealed the details of the break-in attempt through a tweet.

Dale Steyn had said that his mother, girlfriend, a friend, 4 dogs and a cat were going to be with him during lockdown.

Dale Steyn has been one of South Africa's best bowlers

Former South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn revealed on social media site Twitter that his mother was petrified after multiple attempts were made to break into his house since Friday last week.

Dale Steyn revealed the details of the break-in attempt, informing that the robbers had scared the hell out of his mom and that his friend's car had also been vandalized a day before.

Crime rates in South Africa are seeing a sudden surge after Coronavirus lockdown was imposed on June 1.

“3 attempted break-ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friend's car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home,” Dale Steyn tweeted.

“Rona definitely pushing people into desperation and I realize this tweet helps f*** all. Stay safe people,” the South African paceman added in his tweet.

Earlier, it has been reported that there has been a notable rise in the number of death cases since the start of Lockdown 3 in South Africa. Lockdown 3 has lifted the ban on sale of alcohol and this has been taken as a possible reason for the rise in death cases by murder.

“Until Monday the 1st of June which is not an entirely dangerous day, for the first time since the lockdown, we got reports of 40 people killed. The next day there were 51 [murders] and there were 69 this past Sunday," police minister Bheki Cele said to local media.

Dale Steyn has been South Africa's leading fast bowler for over a decade now. He is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 439 scalps to his name. The speedster retired from Test Cricket back in August 2019. He enjoyed the most successful phase of career under Graeme Smith’s captaincy.

English paceman James Anderson also recently praised Dale Steyn during a Sky Sports podcast.

“Dale’s record speaks for itself – it is absolutely ridiculous. Unbelievable strike rate, unbelievable average,” Anderson had said about him.

“He has done himself a disservice as he is definitely skilful, can definitely swing the ball. He swung it at 90mph-plus, which was incredibly difficult to face. He was intimidating in more ways than one. I knew he was going to attack my stumps but also that there could be a 90mph bouncer coming – and quite often there was. You didn’t know where to look really,” Anderson added about the South African legend.

Dale Steyn remained the No.1 Test bowler for 2,358 days between 2008 and 2014 when Graeme Smith was the captain.