Daniel Sams returns to Sydney Thunder squad for crunch BBL clash against the Sixers

The Sydney Thunder will be boosted by the return of Daniel Sams for the crucial game against the Sixers, who is back in their squad after missing the last two games due to a concussion lay-off. The all-rounder was struck on the helmet in the game against the Brisbane earlier this year, but will give the Thunder's pace attack a major boost.

Sams, who played two T20Is for Australia against India last year, has been named in the Thunder's 19-man squad for Wednesday's game against local rivals Sydney Sixers. The 'Sydney Smash' will be played in Canberra due to the border restrictions in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson said on Tuesday that Daniel Sams is 'ready to go and excited to play in the derby.'

“He’s tracking really well,” said Ferguson. “He felt like he was really good and ready to play within a day or two of copping the head knock, but protocols don’t allow that.

“Obviously his health is the most important thing; not just now but in the long-term future. Now that he’s passed all the tests, been through all the protocols, he’s ready to go and excited to be playing in the derby.”

Bragging rights and top spot on the line as Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers face off

The Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder will face off on Wednesday

There is no love lost between local rivals Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, and Wednesday's derby will no doubt be a captivating match-up. The two Sydney-based franchises have been the best teams in the BBL 2020-21 so far, and we could be in for quite the battle between them.

The Sydney Sixers currently lead the BBL standings with 25 points from their opening nine games. The Sydney Thunder are just two points behind, and will overtake their local rivals if they win on Wednesday.

These two sides have faced off in some of the BBL's most thrilling encounters over the years. Expect Wednesday's game to be another fiercely contest contest.