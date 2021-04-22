Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition is all set to enter its second season with seven teams taking part in the competition across eight different venues.
Darwin Cricket Club, Southern Districts CC, Palmerston Cricket Club, Waratah Cricket Club, Pint Cricket Club INC, Tracy Village CC, and Nightcliff Cricket Club are the seven teams that are participating in this event.
The teams will play five times against each other at the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition before the top two teams clash in a grand finale.
Waratah Cricket Club are the defending champions at the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition. They ended the previous season as the league stage table toppers and also defeated Palmerston Cricket Club by 94 runs in the final.
Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021 Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Here's the full schedule of the second edition of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition.
24th April, Saturday
Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club at 7:00 AM
Palmerston Cricket Club vs Pint Cricket Club INC at 7:00 AM
Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club at 10:00 AM
1st May, Saturday
Tracy Village CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club at 7:00 AM
Pint Cricket Club INC vs Darwin Cricket Club at 10:00 AM
Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC at 10:00 AM
8th May, Saturday
Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club at 7:00 AM
Tracy Village CC vs Palmerston Cricket Club at 7:00 AM
Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club at 10:00 AM
15th May, Saturday
Match 15, Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club at 7:00 AM
Match 16, Pint Cricket Club INC vs Southern Districts CC at 7:00 AM
Match 17, Waratah Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC at 7:00 AM
22nd May, Saturday
Match 18, Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club at 7:00 AM
Match 19, Southern Districts CC vs Palmerston Cricket Club at 7:00 AM
Match 20, Waratah Cricket Club vs Pint Cricket Club INC at 7:00 AM
30th May, Sunday
Final at 10:00 AM
Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021 Live-streaming Details
A few selected games of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition will be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.
Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021 Squads
Here are the full squads of the seven teams participating in the upcoming edition of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition.
Southern Districts CC
Christopher Mcevoy, Dwain K Richards, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Markey, Lochie Hardy, Timothy Kennion, Brodie J Symons, Dylan Mullen, Kai D Snape, Matt Hammond (C), Daniel Mylius (WK), Blayke J Pepper, Dean Fry, Nathan Hangan, Todd Pemble
Tracy Village CC
Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (C), Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Jesse Newman-McCann, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Antum Naqvi, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana
Pint Cricket Club INC
Ban Speake, Benjamin May, Blade Baxter, Dylan Harrison - Smith, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner (C), Jack Ramage (WK), Patrick Gallow, Rohit Adhikari, Thomas Grose, Ushchitha Rajapaksha
Darwin Cricket Club
Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey
Waratah Cricket Club
Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Isaac Conway (WK), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson
Palmerston Cricket Club
Alex Bleakley (C), Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (WK), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn
Nightcliff Cricket Club
Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant, Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair