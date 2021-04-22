Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition is all set to enter its second season with seven teams taking part in the competition across eight different venues.

Darwin Cricket Club, Southern Districts CC, Palmerston Cricket Club, Waratah Cricket Club, Pint Cricket Club INC, Tracy Village CC, and Nightcliff Cricket Club are the seven teams that are participating in this event.

The teams will play five times against each other at the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition before the top two teams clash in a grand finale.

Waratah Cricket Club are the defending champions at the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition. They ended the previous season as the league stage table toppers and also defeated Palmerston Cricket Club by 94 runs in the final.

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021 Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here's the full schedule of the second edition of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition.

24th April, Saturday

Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club at 7:00 AM

Palmerston Cricket Club vs Pint Cricket Club INC at 7:00 AM

Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club at 10:00 AM

1st May, Saturday

Tracy Village CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club at 7:00 AM

Pint Cricket Club INC vs Darwin Cricket Club at 10:00 AM

Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC at 10:00 AM

8th May, Saturday

Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club at 7:00 AM

Tracy Village CC vs Palmerston Cricket Club at 7:00 AM

Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club at 10:00 AM

15th May, Saturday

Match 15, Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club at 7:00 AM

Match 16, Pint Cricket Club INC vs Southern Districts CC at 7:00 AM

Match 17, Waratah Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC at 7:00 AM

22nd May, Saturday

Match 18, Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club at 7:00 AM

Match 19, Southern Districts CC vs Palmerston Cricket Club at 7:00 AM

Match 20, Waratah Cricket Club vs Pint Cricket Club INC at 7:00 AM

30th May, Sunday

Final at 10:00 AM

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021 Live-streaming Details

A few selected games of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition will be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2021 Squads

Here are the full squads of the seven teams participating in the upcoming edition of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition.

Southern Districts CC

Christopher Mcevoy, Dwain K Richards, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Markey, Lochie Hardy, Timothy Kennion, Brodie J Symons, Dylan Mullen, Kai D Snape, Matt Hammond (C), Daniel Mylius (WK), Blayke J Pepper, Dean Fry, Nathan Hangan, Todd Pemble

Tracy Village CC

Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (C), Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Jesse Newman-McCann, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Antum Naqvi, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana

Pint Cricket Club INC

Ban Speake, Benjamin May, Blade Baxter, Dylan Harrison - Smith, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner (C), Jack Ramage (WK), Patrick Gallow, Rohit Adhikari, Thomas Grose, Ushchitha Rajapaksha

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey

Waratah Cricket Club

Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Isaac Conway (WK), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson

Palmerston Cricket Club

Alex Bleakley (C), Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (WK), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant, Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair