David Warner hints at T20 retirement in few years to prolong career in other formats

David Warner hinted that he could bid farewell to T20 cricket in few years' time to focus on other formats.

Australian batsman David Warner revealed that he might retire from the shortest format of the game in the next few years in order to focus on ODI and Test cricket and also spend more time with his family.

Warner was presented the Allan Border Medal for being Australia's Cricketer of the Year in 2019. He also was named the T20 Player of the Year following a string of impressive displays in the shortest format of the game.

"I think you look at Twenty20 internationals, we've got back-to-back World Cups as well," Warner was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press.

"That's probably a format that could be one I drop in a few years. It's going to be very difficult to play all three forms - and good luck to all the guys that want to keep playing - it's challenging."

Warner revealed that he had spoken to some cricketers who had played all three formats in order to understand how to manage the workload, whilst also saving time for his family.

"I speak to guys like AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, guys who have done that for a long time, it does become challenging. Having three young kids and my wife at home all the time, the constant travelling becomes very difficult," Warner stated.

Warner, who boasts an incredible strike rate of 140 in T20 cricket, will be a key player for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Where do I start!! It was an honour to receive my third AB medal and my first t20 player of the year award which is voted by my peers, media and umpires. I'm extremely humbled by this and overwhelmed with joy. It's… https://t.co/3lrYNzwwmi — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 11, 2020