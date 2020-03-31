David Warner shaves head to show support for medical staff fighting against COVID-19 [Watch]

Warner took to Instagram and posted a time-lapse video to display his heartfelt support towards the medical staff.

A total of 19 people have died due to coronavirus in Australia, whereas more than 4000 people have tested positive.

David Warner further nominated Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, and Marcus Stoinis

Australian opener, David Warner recently shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen shaving off his head in support of the health workers given the current crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

Warner took to social media platform, Instagram and posted a time-lapse video to show his heartfelt support towards the people who are working even in the harsh times of the ongoing pandemic.

Warner further nominated Indian captain Virat Kohli, fellow teammates Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to take up the challenge.

"Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??," Warner wrote as a caption on his post.

A total of 19 people have died due to coronavirus in Australia, while more than 4000 people have tested positive for the infectious disease. Warner, who is staying at home in self-isolation with his family also revealed that this wasn't the first time he was shaving off his head and asked fans to share their thoughts on the new look.

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak throughout the world, England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 have all been cancelled or postponed by the respective boards and the ICC.