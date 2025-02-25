DC vs GG Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Giants (GG) are currently placed last in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL). Pre-tournament predictions had them among the teams to struggle once again, so that isn't necessarily a surprise. The surprise is the fact that the Delhi Capitals (DC), with two finals behind them in the league, are only two points ahead of the Giants in fourth place.

However, that doesn't tell the whole story for either team. The Giants came close to a victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), even if the eventual six-wicket, nine-ball margin of defeat didn't reflect that. GG have managed to challenge the best teams in the competition despite having a misfiring top order and clear weaknesses in the pace attack.

The Capitals, meanwhile, have gone down to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the UP Warriorz (UPW), who are just ahead of them in the points table. Having played a game more than GG, DC will know that they can't afford to drop any more points as the second phase of the league stage continues.

This is the first meeting between these two sides in WPL 2025, and both have a lot at stake.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

WPL 2025: DC look to move up the standings

Cricket Australia Announce UNICEF Partnership - Source: Getty

It's been a story of hot-cold performances from DC. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have seemed to be in good and poor nick in equal measure, and strangely, they haven't been able to fire in unison as often as they did in the previous two editions of the WPL. Marizanne Kapp's return has made things better for Delhi, but there are still questions over their ideal batting order and the potency of their spin attack.

GG have relied heavily on contributions from Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin. Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt haven't been anywhere close to their best at the top of the order, with the domestic batters failing to deliver as well. Without Gardner and Dottin coming up with all-round shows, it's hard to see Gujarat being able to topple the other teams in the competition.

For GG to win, they need Mooney and Wolvaardt to set a base for their power-packed middle order and undercooked bowling unit. However, that won't be easy against Kapp and Shikha Pandey in the powerplay, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru offering some swing with the new ball.

GG have enough individual brilliance that can potentially upset the two-time finalists, but DC are the favorites for this contest.

Prediction: DC to win Match 10 of WPL 2025.

