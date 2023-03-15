DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 14th match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see the Delhi Capitals lock horns against the Gujarat Giants on March 16. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the encounter.

Delhi Capitals have enjoyed a good run in the tournament so far, winning four out of their five games. Their only loss came against the Mumbai Indians. They faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game and beat them by six wickets.

Bowling first, Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets and helped her side restrict RCB to 150/4. The game went down to the wire and Marizanne Kapp (32*) along with Jess Jonassen (29*) held their nerve to take the Capitals across the line with two balls to spare. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are struggling in the WPL 2023. They have played five games so far and have only managed to win one. They faced the Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture and suffered a heavy loss.

After electing to bowl first, Ashleigh Gardner grabbed three wickets as the Giants did a fine job of restricting the Mumbai Indians to 162/8. The batters, however, faltered in the chase as they could only score 107/9 and lost the game by 55 runs. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in their next outing on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Match 14, Women’s Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is a balanced track. The spinners are getting assistance from the surface as the ball is gripping. Run-scoring becomes easier for the batters once they spend some time in the middle.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius with a negligible chance of rainfall.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Expect the Capitals to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

Gujarat Giants

Expect them to back the same players to grab their second win of the competition.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

The Delhi Capitals are flying high in the competition. They are on a roll and will be hoping to keep performing in the upcoming games. The Giants will have to be on their toes to challenge the Capitals on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals look a stronger unit, expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to win this clash.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Poll : Meg Lanning to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes