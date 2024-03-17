DC vs RCB, Final: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17. Delhi got a direct entry into the final by topping the league stage. They finished with 12 points, winning six of eight games. On the other hand, Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator by five runs to book their spot in the summit clash.

Delhi Capitals have been the standout team in the tournament so far, and will begin the final as favorites, although in a 20-over game, you only need five bad minutes to lose a match, as MI experienced in the Eliminator.

Skipper Meg Lanning has led from the front for DC, with 308 runs in eight innings. Shafali Verma (265), Jemimah Rodrigues (235) and Alice Capsey (230) have also made crucial contributions. With the ball, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen are the leading wicket-takers with 11 scalps each, while Radha Yadav has claimed 10.

In comparison, RCB have been inconsistent and have been dragged into the final by the brilliance of Ellyse Perry and some impressive spin bowling performances. They will need their A game against a rampant DC.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in WPL

RCB are yet to win a WPL match against DC. They came very close in the last meeting between the two sides, but went down by one run in a nail-biting encounter. Batting first, Delhi put up 181/5 on the board, while Bangalore responded with 180/7.

Here's a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats in the WPL:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore -0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL matches

After losing their first three games against DC, RCB had a chance to beat them in Delhi, but fell tantalizingly short. Rodrigues' 58 off 36 and Capsey's 48 off 32 set up Delhi's total of 181/5. Richa Ghosh clobbered 51 off 29 in the chase, but was run out off the last ball, leaving her in tears.

Here's a summary of the last three Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL games:

DC (181/5) beat RCB (180/7) by 1 run, March 10, 2024

DC (194/5) beat RCB (169/9) by 25 runs, February 29, 2024

DC (154/4) beat RCB (150) by 6 wickets, March 13, 2023

