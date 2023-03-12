DC vs RCB, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Delhi Capitals Women (DC) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) in the 11th match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will be hosting this clash.

Delhi Capitals have played four games so far. They have won three games, lost one and have six points to their name. They faced the Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture and beat them comprehensively.

Marizanne Kapp was brilliant with the ball as she picked up a five-wicket haul which helped them restrict the Giants to 105/9. Shafali Verma went all guns blazing at the top of the order in the chase as she smashed 76* off just 28 balls as they chased down the total in just 7.1 overs. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Monday (March 13).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, meanwhile, are really struggling in the competition. Nothing is going their way and they are yet to win a single game. They have played four games so far and have lost them all. They suffered a heavy loss against the UP Warriorz in their last game.

Batting first, Ellyse Perry scored 52 but lacked support from the other end as they got knocked over on 138 in the last over. The bowlers failed to pick up a single wicket as the UP Warriorz chased down the total with seven overs to spare. RCB Women will have to bring out their A-game to stay in contention of qualifying for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 11, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy looks good for batting. The spinners may get some assistance from the surface but overall it is a good surface to bat on. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to range between 26 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Women

We may see Alice Capsey come back into the side in place of Laura Harris.

Probable XI

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

We may see Poonam Khemnar replace Kanika Ahuja.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals Women are coming off a comprehensive win in their last game and will be riding with confidence. They will surely start as favorites against the bruised Royal Challengers Bangalore Women who are eyeing their first win of the competition.

Delhi Capitals have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this contest.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Smriti Mandhana to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes