DC vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

The two unbeaten teams in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz (UPW), will face off in Match 5 on Tuesday, March 7. The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

DC got their campaign underway with a comprehensive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma put on a massive partnership before Tara Norris stole the show with a five-wicket haul.

The Capitals managed to boost their net run rate to a decent extent as well, but will be aware that they have a few holes in their playing XI.

UPW, on the other hand, were out of the game for large swathes of their tournament opener against the Gujarat Giants (GG). They needed a stunning innings from Grace Harris to take them over the line in the final over, with the victory bound to have given them an immense amount of belief.

Both teams appear to have already created a productive dressing room atmosphere and will be high on confidence heading into their clash on Tuesday. Which side will keep their unbeaten record intact?

WPL 2023, DC vs UPW: Warriorz bowling up against Capitals openers

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals put on a massive score in their game against RCB, and much of that was down to their openers. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma notched up big fifties before Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp joined in on the fun. Alice Capsey, who picked up two wickets, wasn't even required to bat.

Outside the top five, though, DC don't have much batting might. They are clearly a top-heavy side and could come undone against a side like the UP Warriorz, who have a lethal bowling attack.

UPW's bowling is deadly even without Shabnim Ismail, who has had to be left out because of the overseas combination. Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone form an excellent all-phase spin duo, and if Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad can hit their straps too, they'll be a serious problem for DC.

Also working in UPW's favor is the fact that they managed to beat GG without their most important batters firing.

Captain Alyssa Healy and star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath didn't contribute much with the bat as the Warriorz were shored up by Kiran Navgire's measured innings. Shweta Sehrawat, who is immensely talented, is bound to come good soon too.

DC are a very strong team, but UPW might be the best opposition in WPL 2023 to exploit their weaknesses. Their well-rounded bowling attack could prove to be the difference on Tuesday.

Even though they're the clear underdogs heading into the game, Healy and Co. could come away with the two points.

Prediction: UPW to win Match 5 of WPL 2023.

